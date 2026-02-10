DT
Home / World / India showcases indigenous defence might at World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh

India showcases indigenous defence might at World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh

ANI
Updated At : 06:30 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 10 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led a high-level Indian delegation to the World Defence Show (WDS), held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He joined international dignitaries to witness the opening ceremony of WDS and inaugurated the first-ever India Pavilion at the event, which showcased India's manufacturing prowess through Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and private Indian companies, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence.

The RRM also visited the exhibition areas of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and the Ministry of Defence to review their latest indigenous technological developments.

The release stated that Sanjay Seth held discussions with Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs of Saudi Arabia, on February 8-9, to enhance cooperation and engagement between the armed forces of both countries.

He also met with Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Defence Development (GADD), and highlighted India's emergence as a global export hub. RRM invited GADD officials to visit India's R&D facilities to explore opportunities for co-developing defence technologies.

The release added that Sanjay Seth met with the Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in Saudi Arabia, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, and discussed areas of strategic cooperation and strengthening the supply chain ecosystem between the two countries.

RRM also proposed a visit by a joint GAMI-led delegation to India to gain first-hand experience of India's defence capabilities.

In his address to heads of Indian and Saudi defence companies, held at the Indian Embassy, the RRM emphasised the importance of joint cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia to achieve self-reliance in defence requirements and highlighted India's commitment to global support under the "Make in India, Make for the World" vision.

The release noted that the RRM also visited Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of the Saudi state.

Later, he addressed the Indian diaspora at an event at the Indian Embassy, highlighting India's growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi across sectors, including women's empowerment, health, and digital literacy.

RRM advocated a 'Nation First' approach and commended embassy officials for their support to the Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

