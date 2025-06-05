Geneva [Switzerland], June 5 (ANI): Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, highlighted India's robust Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) financing system--cumulatively exceeding USD 28 billion--and called for concrete, time-bound outcomes and the creation of a global facility for catalytic funding, technical assistance, and knowledge exchange.

While delivering India's statement at the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) 2025 in Geneva on Wednesday (local time), Mishra commended the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and its partners for convening the ministerial roundtable on DRR financing, emphasising that its journey from a USD 1 million allocation to a projected USD 42 billion under the 16th Finance Commission underscores the importance of a rule-based, structured financing architecture backed by the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

"India commends the UNDR and its partners for convening this important ministerial roundtable on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) financing. We also appreciate the efforts made by Brazil and South Africa in continuing the global dialogue on this vital subject through their respective G20 presidencies," Mishra noted in the opening statement.

"For India, DRR financing is not a territorial issue -- it is central to the effective functioning of disaster management systems and the protection of development gains in an era of escalating climate and disaster risks. India believes that a robust and responsive DRR financing architecture is a cornerstone of resilience. Our journey has evolved steadily and purposefully -- starting from an allocation of approximately USD 1 million through the early Finance Commissions, our cumulative outlay now exceeds USD 28 billion and is expected to rise to USD 42 billion under the 16th Finance Commission. India's experience underscores the importance of rule-based, pre-determined allocations that flow seamlessly from the national to the state and district levels. This system is backed by a strong legislative foundation -- the Disaster Management Act of 2005 -- which has transformed disaster financing from a reactive mechanism into a structured and predictable system," he further added.

According to a post on X by the Permanent Mission of India at Geneva, India showcased the world's largest DRR financing system.

"Principal Secretary to PM delivered India's statement at GPDRR 2025 Geneva, showcasing the world's largest nationally anchored DRR financing system. Called for concrete, time-bound outcomes and creation of a global facility for catalytic funding, technical assistance & knowledge exchange," the post stated.

https://x.com/IndiaUNGeneva/status/1930298209613578561

Mishra also held bilateral engagements with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on the sidelines of the summit, focusing on strengthening India-Kenya cooperation in disaster risk reduction and sharing best practices.

"Principal Secretary to PM meets Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen of Kenya on the sidelines of GPDRR2025 Geneva. Productive discussions on strengthening India-Kenya cooperation in various areas, including disaster risk reduction, sharing best practices in DRR, and building resilient communities together," the Permanent Mission of India at Geneva stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/IndiaUNGeneva/status/1930293288315035700

The Principal Secretary also held another productive discussion with the Philippines' Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr, exploring synergies in DRR to build resilient futures.

https://x.com/IndiaUNGeneva/status/1930302989073363186

"Productive bilateral engagement at GPDRR 2025 Geneva, as Principal Secretary to PM holds discussions with DOST Philippines. Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr of Philippines. Exploring synergies in DRR, building bonds for safer, more resilient futures!" The Permanent Mission of India at Geneva stated in another post on X. (ANI)

