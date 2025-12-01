India shows how tradition, modern science can advance together: WHO chief Tedros at global summit on traditional medicine

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday underlined the need for an integrated and inclusive approach to healthcare, emphasising that science and tradition complement each other, as the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine concluded.

Advertisement

The summit, jointly organised by the WHO and the Government of India, began on Wednesday and brought together ministers, scientists, indigenous leaders, and traditional medicine practitioners from over 100 countries to discuss the role of traditional medicine in modern health systems.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering on the closing day, the WHO Director-General highlighted the relevance of traditional medicine in addressing contemporary health challenges.

Advertisement

"Traditional medicine can help address many of the threats to the health of our modern world, the growing burden on economic capabilities, and inequitable access to healthcare services," he said.

Praising India's approach, Tedros said the country has demonstrated how tradition and innovation can progress together.

Advertisement

"India has shown the world that traditional wisdom and modern science are not inconsistent, but complementary to each other," he said.

Reiterating the broader impact of traditional medicine, he noted, "Traditional medicine can help address many of the threats to the health of our modern world, the growing burden of economic capabilities, and inequitable access to services and healthcare," adding that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has helped bring this vision to the world."

Outlining the key outcomes of the summit, Tedros said participants reached consensus on multiple areas of action.

"We have agreed to ensure safety, quality and public trust through common and risk-based regulation. We have also agreed to safeguard biodiversity and traditional knowledge while respecting cultural heritage, intellectual property and equitable sharing," he said.

He further added, "We have agreed to harness digital technologies and innovation responsibly to improve access to research and data generation, and we have agreed to integrate safe and effective traditional medicine into health systems, especially private healthcare."

Wrapping up his address, the WHO Director-General called for collective commitment to the future of global health.

"As we conclude this summit, let us live united by the shared conviction that the future of health must be integrated, inclusive and informed. By restoring balance between people, communities and planet, we can build healthier societies for generations to come," Tedros said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)