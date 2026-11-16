India joins US-led declaration to safeguard AI supply chains: Report

India has joined the US and several other nations in signing the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, a move aimed at safeguarding critical technologies and AI supply chains amid intensifying competition with China, the Financial Times reported.

According to the Financial Times, US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said that India, along with South Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, had signed the declaration, while Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the European Commission were expected to sign it the following week.

The agreement, signed by the US and its partners, including Japan, Australia, Israel and the United Kingdom, seeks to establish a joint list of critical technologies and supply chains underpinning AI that require greater protection.

The initiative is part of Pax Silica, a US-led effort to strengthen AI-related supply chains, spanning semiconductors, critical minerals, energy and advanced manufacturing, as Washington and its partners seek to enhance cooperation amid increasing competition and economic pressure from China.

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Explaining the significance of the agreement, Helberg told the Financial Times that AI supply chains are spread across multiple countries, making international cooperation essential for their security.

"The know how to design a chip, the machine that makes it and the port that ships it can all be in different countries," Helberg said.

"What makes the San Francisco Declaration historic is that Pax Silica partners have agreed to treat the security of those technologies and the infrastructure behind them as a shared responsibility," he added.

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Launched in December 2025 by Helberg, Pax Silica is the US State Department's flagship initiative focused on AI and supply-chain security. It aims to develop cooperation among partner countries across critical minerals, energy inputs, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and AI infrastructure.

The initiative has also expanded its membership, with Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the European Union, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Panama joining the Pax Silica Declaration at the 2026 Summit.

The additions brought the number of signatories to 24, including Australia, Finland, India, Israel, Japan, Norway, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

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The latest development comes amid expanding India-US cooperation on critical technologies and trusted infrastructure.

Earlier this month, foreign ministers of the Quad grouping — India, the United States, Japan and Australia — announced plans to provide more than USD 85 million in technical and financial assistance to broaden regional access to trusted AI infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the four countries' foreign ministers on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Summit in Georgia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong attended the meeting.

Washington also announced a separate USD 10 million allocation to support critical minerals recycling initiatives in India and ASEAN member states.

The agreement comes as US President Donald Trump prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.