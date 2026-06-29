India slams Pakistan over Afghanistan strikes, calls it "reckless behaviour", "attempt to externalize internal failures"

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): India on Monday strongly condemned the Pakistani air strikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, calling the action a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability.

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In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the strikes reflect "Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour" and accused Islamabad of attempting to shift attention from its internal challenges.

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"India strongly condemns Pakistan's air-strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability," the MEA said.

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The Ministry further stated that the incident is indicative of a broader pattern of conduct by Pakistan.

"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalize internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the statement added.

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India also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the reported strikes.

"India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA said.

The statement comes after Pakistan conducted cross-border military strikes in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar, resulting in significant civilian casualties and widespread devastation.

The deputy spokesperson of the Taliban-led Afghan government, Hamdullah Fitrat, detailed the civilian toll in a post on social media earlier today, stating, "According to the reports available thus far, the attacks carried out last night resulted in the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries. Three residential houses were completely destroyed."

Providing a breakdown of the specific locations targeted by the Pakistani military regime, Fitrat stated that in Mandokhail Village, within the Chamkani District of Paktia Province, "Pakistani fighter jets bombed a civilian residence. As a result, one elderly man and one child from the household were martyred, while other members of the family sustained injuries."

The deputy spokesperson further added that a subsequent strike targeted rescuers at the same location.

According to the statement, another fatal strike took place in Walust Village, located in the Giyan District of Paktika Province, where a villager's residence was hit.

Meanwhile, a third strike was reported in Barolo Village within the Manogai District of Kunar Province.

Pakistan confirmed the strikes, with Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday night stating that Islamabad's security forces had executed a "well-planned intelligence-based ground operation" alongside aerial strikes in the frontier zone. (ANI)

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