India-Slovakia elevate relations to status of "Comprehensive Partnership" : PM Modi

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday affirmed that the India-Slovakia relations have been elevated to the status of "Comprehensive Partnership."

Advertisement

In a joint press meet address with his Slovakian counterpart, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Robert Fico, calling him an "experienced leader and a true friend of India," stating that, "His friendship and unwavering commitment have played a special role in taking India-Slovakia relations to new heights."

Advertisement

Noting the historic significance of the event, PM Modi reflected on his visit as the first by any Indian Prime Minister to the European nation. He affirmed that the elevation in partnership of the two nations will prove a testament to their shared "trust, common priorities, and vision for the future."

Advertisement

"I am pleased to have had the opportunity today to meet him and witness a historic moment in our relations. This visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia. I am delighted that on this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Comprehensive Partnership. This reflects our shared trust, common priorities, and a shared vision for the future," PM Modi said.

Furthermore, PM Modi reflected on the cultural connection between India and Slovakia, noting the translation of Indian Upanishads into the Slovak language, the Indian diaspora living in the country, among others. He affirmed that this creates a "strong foundation" for their relations.

Advertisement

"Deep cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries provide a strong foundation for our relations. The translation of India's ancient Upanishads into the "Slovak" language is an excellent example of our cultural proximity. People of Indian origin living in Slovakia are making significant contributions to the country's economy and society," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, in Bratislava during his visit to Slovakia, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the European nation.

The Indian delegation participating in the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary in the MEA Puja Kapur.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava and was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival as he began the second leg of his European tour.

PM Modi also met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the historic Bratislava Castle for bilateral engagements. Ahead of their formal talks, the two leaders visited an art exhibition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)