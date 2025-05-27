India-Slovenia engagement ends with call for joint fight against terrorism

Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 27 (ANI): After wrapping up a three-day official visit to Slovenia, the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi departed from Ljubljana, reaffirming India's strong anti-terrorism message and highlighting the convergence between India and Slovenia on the issue.

"After a successful visit to Slovenia, the all-party delegation led by MP Kanimozhi departed from Ljubljana. The visit highlighted India's new normal of zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism and highlighted the shared commitment of India and Slovenia to join forces in eliminating the scourge of terrorism worldwide," the Indian Embassy in Slovenia posted on X.

Earlier today, the delegation met with the President of the National Council of Slovenia, Marko Lotric, and reiterated India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and the new normal after Operation Sindoor. The MPs also acknowledged Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and its clear condemnation of terrorism.

"Continuing their engagements during their second day in Slovenia, the all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK called on H.E. Marko Lotric, President of the National Council of Slovenia. The delegation conveyed India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and the new normal after Operation Sindoor. They appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated," the Embassy stated in a post.

The delegation, which also includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf, also held discussions with President of the Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO), Marjan Setinc, and senior members of the association.

In a separate post on X, the Embassy wrote, "'Sharing Bharat's stand with the world' The all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK held an engaging and productive interaction with President Mr. Marjan Setinc and senior members of the Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO)."

"The delegation explained India's actions after the dastardly terror attack at Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and India's new approach of zero tolerance against terrorism and rejection of nuclear blackmail by Pakistan. The rich discussions with the senior foreign policy practitioners were helpful in building a better appreciation of India's principled stance and strengthening India-Slovenia cooperation in the fight against terror," the post added.

The visit is part of India's wider diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Modi government has deployed seven all-party delegations worldwide to amplify India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. (ANI)

