India, South Africa highlight close and longstanding parliamentary ties

Cape Town [South Africa], September 16 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh met South African Parliament’s Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, in Cape Town, with discussions illuminating the enduring legislative bonds shared between the two nations, according to the High Commission of India in South Africa.

“The Hon’ble Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, called on Ms Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Parliament of South Africa, on the sidelines of the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town,” the High Commission stated on X.

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“The interaction highlighted the close and longstanding parliamentary ties between India and South Africa, and the importance of strengthening cooperation and exchanges between the two legislatures,” the mission further conveyed.

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The visiting Indian parliamentary delegation, headed by Deputy Chairman Singh, touched down in Cape Town on Monday.

“High Commissioner of India to South Africa H.E. Shri Prabhat Kumar and Consul General of India in Cape Town, Ms Ruby Jaspreet, received Hon’ble Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rajya Sabha Delegation at Cape Town International Airport,” the High Commission stated on X.

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“The delegation is visiting Cape Town, South Africa, to attend the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, being held from 13-19 September 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre,” it noted.

Further expanding the Indian legislative footprint at the summit, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta journeyed to Cape Town on Saturday alongside Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, who is likewise participating in the proceedings.

The prominent global assembly is jointly organised by the Parliament of South Africa and the CPA South Africa Branch, functioning under the overarching theme, “Strengthening International Law and Parliamentary Democracy in a Changing World Order: Commonwealth Leadership.”

The conference unites Speakers, Presiding Officers, lawmakers, and parliamentary officials representing nations across the Commonwealth, offering a collaborative platform to deliberate on pressing contemporary challenges confronting democratic legislatures while strategising on avenues to fortify parliamentary democracy and international cooperation. (ANI)

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