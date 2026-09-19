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Home / World / India, South Africa hold first Army-to-Army Staff Talks to deepen defence cooperation

India, South Africa hold first Army-to-Army Staff Talks to deepen defence cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): India and South Africa held their inaugural Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi, focusing heavily on augmenting bilateral defence partnership through enhanced training exchanges and collaborative capacity-building frameworks.

Providing details of the engagement, the Indian Army stated on X, “The maiden India–South Africa Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) were held in New Delhi from 16–18 September 2026. Both sides held discussions on avenues of enhancing bilateral defence cooperation through expanding training exchanges and joint capacity building, marking a significant step forward in strengthening military-to-military ties.”

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During the itinerary, the visiting South African delegation inspected the Indian Army's artificial intelligence infusion projects alongside a visit to the 505 Army Base Workshop, observing first-hand technological modernisation and indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.

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These staff engagements followed a high-level meeting between PM Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where both leaders evaluated bilateral relations alongside international matters of shared significance.

The two dignitaries analysed headway made across multiple domains, reaffirming the comprehensive strategic partnership binding both nations.

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Highlighting the historic ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted, “They affirmed that the close and longstanding relations between India and South Africa are rooted in shared historical struggles, strong cultural affinities, robust economic ties, and deep people-to-people connections.”

Emphasising future cooperation, PM Modi underscored that both countries will coordinate closely to drive continental development, champion the priorities of the Global South, and foster a more balanced international architecture.

Detailing the interaction on social media, PM Modi posted on X, “Delighted to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Delhi. We reviewed the full breadth of the India-South Africa Strategic Partnership including, The India-SACU trade agreement. Mining and critical minerals. Infrastructure. Food security. DPI and emerging technologies. Skilling. Our partnership is rooted in history and firmly focused on the future. We will work closely for Africa’s progress, the priorities of the Global South and a more balanced global order.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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