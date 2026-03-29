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Home / World / India-Sri Lanka Arts Project showcases works by contemporary women artists

India-Sri Lanka Arts Project showcases works by contemporary women artists

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ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 29 (ANI): The Lotus Roots- India -Sri Lanka Artist Project was inaugurated in Colombo by the Head of Chancery, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, which saw the exhibition of masterpieces of contemporary art by 10 Indian and 10 Sri Lankan women artists.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian High Commission said the exhibition is supported by the India Sri Lanka Foundation and open to public from Sunday onwards at Shoppes level, Cinnamon Life City of Dreams.

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