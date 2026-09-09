DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India-Sri Lanka ports can become "engines of shared economic growth": Rajnath Singh in Colombo

India-Sri Lanka ports can become "engines of shared economic growth": Rajnath Singh in Colombo

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India and Sri Lankan ports could become "engines of shared economic growth", with maritime industries emerging as drivers of future prosperity for both nations and the wider region, as he addressed Sri Lanka's military leadership at the island nation's Ministry of Defence.

Speaking on 'India-Sri Lanka Maritime Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region' as part of his three-day visit, Singh said the future of bilateral ties should rest on the premise that "proximity creates interdependence", which in turn opens up "immense opportunities for a shared evolution" between the two maritime neighbours.

Advertisement

Addressing the long-standing fishermen dispute between the two countries, Singh said he was aware of the challenges faced by fishermen on both sides and called for working together to resolve fisheries disputes "in a mutually beneficial manner", keeping in view relevant laws and geographic jurisdictions.

Advertisement

He termed it fundamentally "a livelihood issue" that needed to be handled with care and sensitivity, even as maritime law enforcement was ensured.

The Defence Minister invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision for the Indian Ocean Region, calling on both countries to move beyond a "traditional template" of cooperation and build new paradigms rooted in the vision's "mutual" and "holistic" principles.

Advertisement

Quoting naval strategist Alfred Thayer Mahan's remark that "who rules the sea, rules the world," Singh said the Indian Ocean was no longer merely a waterway but "the stage on which the economic and strategic future of our region will be written."

He cited joint successes, including coordination during the MT New Diamond and MV X-Press Pearl maritime emergencies, cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave, and the shared Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre as proof of deepening bilateral trust.

Singh proposed a joint, real-time maritime domain awareness system between the two navies and coast guards to counter illegal fishing, narcotics trafficking and smuggling, and pitched an institutionalised economic framework spanning fisheries, marine biotechnology, ocean science and maritime tourism, alongside a joint HADR mechanism for disaster response.

Describing India as Sri Lanka's "Vishwa-Mitra", Singh said the two countries were "well positioned to serve as the closest partners in safeguarding peace, security, and stability across the Indian Ocean Region."

The Defence Minister’s remarks come as India and Sri Lanka seek to further deepen their traditionally close bilateral ties, with defence and maritime cooperation emerging as key areas of focus during his three-day visit, which began on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts