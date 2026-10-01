"India stands immensely proud": Indian envoys meet family of Captain Machchhar after cockpit attack

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Highlighting India's steadfast solidarity following a terrifying mid-air incident aboard an Israel-bound flight after a violent mid-air cockpit attack, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi shared on X that Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Consul General in Dubai Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the family members of Captain Smit Machchhar to convey unwavering support.

"Amb @d_mittal73 & CG Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the family members of Captain Smit Machchhar to convey the Govt of India’s unwavering support to the hero and his family. India stands immensely proud of Captain Smit for his exceptional bravery and selfless service," the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi posted on X.

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Echoing the sentiment, India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Deepak Mittal, posted on X,"We are proud of Capt Smit for his bravery to save so many lives and avert a tragedy. Just met the family and conveyed the greetings conveyed full support of the Government of India in ensuring welfare and wellbeing of the Indian Hero."

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India's Consul General in Dubai, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, joined the Ambassador in reaching out to the family to reassure them of the nation's steadfast backing and appreciation for the pilot's extraordinary courage.

The high-level outreach came after Flydubai Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia following an altercation in the cockpit in which Captain Machchhar was seriously injured. Warning that the terrifying mid-air incident could have resulted in catastrophic mass casualties, officials underscored the gravity of the emergency before the aircraft was successfully diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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Earlier, PM Modi praised Captain Machchhar for displaying courage despite being seriously injured.

“The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valor fills us with immense pride,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health.

“Today, I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him,” he said.

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is a seasoned aviator with more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, he spent 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Meanwhile, Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel as an investigation into Wednesday's mid-air incident is underway, according to the airline. (ANI)

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