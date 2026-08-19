India stands in solidarity with Indonesia after deadly earthquake, committed to extending assistance: MEA

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India stands in solidarity with Indonesia following a powerful earthquake that has claimed several lives and displaced thousands of people, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday, adding that India remains committed to extending possible assistance for relief and rescue efforts.

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Responding to a query on whether India plans to send humanitarian support to Indonesia, Jaiswal said, "Indonesia was rocked by a major earthquake in which a large number of people have been killed, many injured, and many more rendered homeless."

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"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and convey our condolences on the precious lives lost. We also pray for the early and speedy recovery of those who are injured and for the safety of people involved in rescue and relief efforts," he said.

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"In this difficult hour, India stands in solidarity with Indonesia and remains committed to extending whatever possible assistance we can in support of relief and rescue efforts in that country," the MEA spokesperson added.

Indonesia was hit by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake over the weekend, triggering widespread damage in East Nusa Tenggara province, where the tourist destination Labuan Bajo is located, Anadolu News Agency reported.

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According to Anadolu News Agency, citing Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, the number of displaced people has risen to around 40,000 due to continuing aftershocks.

The agency said that more than 2,000 aftershocks have been recorded since Saturday's earthquake, with the death toll rising to 70. Around 1,182 people have been injured, while nearly 11,925 structures have been damaged.

As per Anadolu News Agency, citing the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, the aftershocks ranged between magnitude 1.3 and 6.2, with several being felt by residents.

Authorities have also temporarily closed some tourist attractions on Flores Island for safety inspections following the earthquake, as reported by Anadolu News Agency. (ANI)

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