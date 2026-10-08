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Home / World / “India stands ready to work with all Parties”: Environment Minister Yadav as Pre-COP31 talks conclude

“India stands ready to work with all Parties”: Environment Minister Yadav as Pre-COP31 talks conclude

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ANI
Updated At : 12:51 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Nadi [Fiji], October 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said India stands ready to work with the Presidency, the Chairs and all Parties towards a balanced and ambitious outcome at the upcoming COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye, as the Pre-COP31 negotiations concluded in Nadi.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “The Pre-COP negotiations drew to a close in Nadi, Fiji today.”

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“As we leave Fiji, our objective is very clear: to carry the constructive elements of these discussions into Antalya. Over the last few days, through bilateral and multilateral engagements had an engaging and constructive outreach in the consensus building to COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye next month,” he said.

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“India stands ready to work with the Presidency, the Chairs and all Parties towards it,” Yadav added.

Addressing the plenary on Political Landing Zones at Pre-COP31, Yadav called for an ambitious and balanced outcome at COP31, with higher ambition matched by climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building.

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In a post on X, Yadav said, “Called for an ambitious and balanced outcome at COP 31, where higher ambition is matched by climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building, and implementation respects nationally determined pathways."

On the sidelines of the meeting, Yadav held an engaging conversation with Tuvalu Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change & Environment Maina Vakafua Talia.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “We discussed matters related to technology transfer, energy access, and India's work on sustainable coastal management under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji."

“India remains committed to supporting Tuvalu by sharing its learnings and experiences,” he added.

Yadav also met Chris Bowen, Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy and COP31 President of Negotiations, on the sidelines of Pre-COP31.

“Discussed priority agenda items for the upcoming COP31 and appreciated the efforts of Minister Bowen and his team, as the Australian Presidency, to bridge differences among Parties through an inclusive and transparent process,” Yadav said.

“Reiterated India's commitment to a constructive approach and working with the COP31 President of Negotiations towards a balanced and ambitious outcome,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yadav called for closing gaps in climate action, fulfilling existing commitments and accelerating implementation of the Paris Agreement as he addressed the plenary discussion on COP31 priorities at the UNFCCC Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji.

He said the success of the upcoming COP31 should be measured by concrete action on the ground rather than new targets or declarations.

Yadav was leading the Indian delegation at the UNFCCC Pre-COP31 meeting, which was co-hosted by Australia, Fiji and Tuvalu. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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