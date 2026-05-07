"India stands strong, determined to convey message of zero tolerance for terrorism": EAM on Operation Sindoor anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Thursday reaffirmed India's resolve against terrorism on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, saying that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stands strong and determined to counter threats to peace and security.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said the operation reflected India's resolve to defend itself against cross-border terrorism and ensure accountability for terrorist actions.

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"A year ago, #OperationSindoor demonstrated the nation's resolve to defend itself against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. With its decisive actions, India ensured accountability for terrorist actions. And underlined that such a serious threat to peace and security will be effectively countered. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, India stands strong and determined to convey a message of zero tolerance for terrorism," he wrote

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A year ago, #OperationSindoor demonstrated the nation’s resolve to defend itself against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. With its decisive actions, 🇮🇳 ensured accountability for terrorist actions. And underlined that such a serious threat to peace and security will be… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2026

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also hailed the valour of the armed forces and highlighted how the world witnessed that those who threaten India's peace and security can never escape the reach of our forces.

In a post on X, he said the operation showcased the precision, courage and strength of the Indian Armed Forces and highlighted seamless coordination among intelligence agencies, strategic leadership and military forces.

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"This historic operation reflected the seamless coordination between our intelligence agencies, strategic leadership and military forces, as India struck terror infrastructure across the border with unwavering resolve in response to the heinous Pahalgam attack. The world has witnessed that those who threaten India's peace and security can never escape the reach of our forces", he said

MoS Margherita further said, "I salute the extraordinary valour and dedication of our Armed Forces. I also urge everyone to update their display pictures across social media with the image shared below, as a tribute to our brave soldiers and in honour of #OperationSindoor."

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multilayered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains.

In every single domain of Operation Sindoor, there was operational synergy between the forces and fully supported by the Government, agencies and departments.

The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea--a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. (ANI)

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