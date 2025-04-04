"India stands with Myanmar in hour of need...ready to deploy more material assistance": says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Bangkok [Thailand], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand and also conveyed India's support to Myanmar in its hour of need, following a devastating earthquake that killed thousands, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Thailand, Misri stated, "The PM conveyed to the Senior General that as the first responder, India stands with Myanmar in the hour of need and is ready to deploy more material assistance as needed.

"The PM also underlined the importance of early restoration of the democratic process in Myanmar through credible elections," he said.

The country is currently recovering from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit on March 28, following which India, being the first responder in times of crisis in the neighbourhood, had been providing vital assistance to the country.

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively leading the efforts as part of Operation Bharma, with rescue and relief operations underway in Myanmar.

NDRF Deputy Commander Kunal Tiwari, who is overseeing the search and rescue operations, shared insights into the ongoing efforts on Wednesday.

Tiwari mentioned that the NDRF team consists of 80 personnel, supported by four specially trained canines and advanced equipment for rigging, lifting, cutting, and bridging.

As part of Operation Brahma, India has already delivered 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid and disaster relief materials to Myanmar as of Tuesday.

Operation Brahma is a comprehensive effort involving multiple branches of the Indian government to address the widespread devastation caused by the earthquake and support Myanmar's recovery.

The Indian Army has also set up a Field Hospital, providing medical support to the people. (ANI)

