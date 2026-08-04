India strengthens conversation of wild cat through Clouded Leopard Conservation Action Plan

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): On the occasion of International Clouded Leopard Day, India has reaffirmed its commitment to the conservation of one of Asia's most elusive wild cats through the newly launched Clouded Leopard Conservation Action Plan (CAP).

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According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, prepared under the Government of India-GEF-UNDP initiative, the Action Plan CAP was released during the 91st meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wild Life (SCNBWL), held in the second week of July 2026, at Coimbatore.

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The action plan provides a comprehensive framework for securing habitats, restoring forest connectivity, strengthening scientific monitoring and empowering local communities for conservation of the species.

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The CAP marks an important step towards strengthening long-term conservation of the Clouded Leopard across Northeast India. The approach focuses on landscape-level conservation, scientific assessment, community participation and technology-driven interventions to protect the species and its habitats.

A key component of the Action Plan is the identification of 14 priority conservation landscapes across Northeast India, along with landscape-scale habitat restoration and corridor conservation to strengthen connectivity between forest habitats, the ministry further said.

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The Government has also strengthened the institutional framework for Clouded Leopard conservation through the inclusion of the species under the Species Recovery Programme of the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (IDWH) scheme.

The CAP provides for standardised scientific monitoring through camera traps, occupancy surveys, genetics and environmental DNA (eDNA), enabling improved understanding of the species and its habitat requirements. It also emphasises strengthening anti-poaching measures and wildlife crime prevention. Capacity building of frontline staff is another important component, including the use of the M-STrIPES smart application to strengthen field-level conservation efforts.

Recognising the critical role of local communities in wildlife conservation, the Action Plan promotes community-based conservation and sustainable livelihood support. It also encourages transboundary cooperation with neighbouring range countries for coordinated conservation of the species across its range. The CAP further integrates climate resilience and adaptive management into conservation planning, strengthening the long-term resilience of Clouded Leopard habitats and landscapes.

The conservation of the Clouded Leopard is intrinsically linked with the conservation of the forests and natural heritage of Northeast India.

Through the Conservation Action Plan, India is advancing a coordinated approach that combines habitat protection, scientific monitoring, landscape restoration, involving technology, community participation and international cooperation to secure the future of this remarkable wild cat, the release emphasised. (ANI)

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