India strengthens defence ties with New Zealand, Singapore on sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue

Singapore, May 31 (ANI): India on Sunday held high-level defence engagements with New Zealand and Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore, focusing on deepening strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement

In a post on X by the Ministry of Defence, it was stated that the Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh "held productive interactions with Defence Minister of New Zealand Chris Penk and Minister for Defence of Singapore Chan Chun Sing on the sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue 2026."

Advertisement

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held productive interactions with Defence Minister of New Zealand Mr Chris Penk and Minister for Defence of Singapore Mr Chan Chun Sing on the sidelines of #ShangriLaDialogue2026. The engagements focused on strengthening bilateral… pic.twitter.com/T4xqPBLZ1E — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 31, 2026

The post highlighted that the engagements focused on "strengthening bilateral defence ties, enhancing maritime cooperation, advancing information-sharing mechanisms, and reaffirming a shared commitment to a secure, stable and inclusive Indo-Pacific."

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, Defence Secretary Singh met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, as India continued its high-level defence engagements with key international partners in Singapore.

Singh and President Shanmugaratnam interacted at the Istana reception, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral strategic ties and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana reception hosted on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026. The discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral strategic ties and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

On the same day, Singh met Sweden's State Secretary to the Minister of Defence, Peter Sandwall, and discussed ways to deepen defence engagement between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with State Secretary to the Minister of Defence, Sweden Peter Sandwall. Discussions focused on strengthening India-Sweden defence engagement and exploring opportunities for enhanced bilateral Defence Cooperation, including in the domain of defence technology and innovation."

Singh on Saturday also held bilateral discussions with the Chief of Defence of the Netherlands, General Onno Eichelsheim. According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on expanding military exchange programmes and bilateral training events.

In a post on X, the MoD stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral discussions with Chief of Defence, Netherlands General Onno Eichelsheim. Deliberations were held on avenues to enhance Defence Cooperation between both nations through military exchange programmes and bilateral training events."

The meeting was part of India's high-level defence engagements at the Shangri-La Dialogue, where Rajesh Kumar Singh also met senior defence officials from the Netherlands, Australia and the European Union. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)