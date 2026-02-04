India strengthens its partnership with UNDP in poverty reduction, climate resilience, SDG localization and LiFE

New York [US], February 4 (ANI): India has emphasised strengthening its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Harish P, stated at the UNDP Executive Board session that India values its six-decade collaboration with UNDP, particularly in areas like poverty eradication, climate change, and SDG localisation.

Ambassador Harish P also emphasised that UN reforms should prioritise development and strengthen South-South cooperation within the UN system.

In a post on X, the Indian mission said, "PR Parvathaneni Harish delivered India's statement at the First Regular session of UNDP/ UNFPA/ UNOPS Executive Board for the Interactive Dialogue with the UNDP Administrator. Reaffirmed India's appreciation for UNDP's steadfast partnership over six decades. Highlighted the strong collaboration with UNDP in several areas, such as poverty reduction, climate resilience, SDG localization, LiFE, and the India UN Development Partnership Fund. Underscored that UN reforms should advance development. Stressed that South-South cooperation must be strengthened within the UN system."

https://x.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/2018869808213729307?s=20

On October 15, 2025, India was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the seventh time, for the 2026-28 term.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish shared the development in a post on X.

"India was elected to the Human Rights Council for the term 2026-28 @UN for the seventh time today. Thank all delegations for their overwhelming support. This election reflects India's unwavering commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms. We look forward to serve this objective during our tenure," he said.

https://x.com/AmbHarishP/status/1978174027165213103?s=20

The Human Rights Council is the main intergovernmental body within the United Nations responsible for human rights. Established in 2006 by the General Assembly, it is responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide.

The Council, composed of 47 Member States, provides a multilateral forum to address human rights violations and country situations. It responds to human rights emergencies and provides recommendations to better implement human rights on the ground. (ANI)

