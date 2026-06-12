India strengthens ties with Central Asia and SCO at Dushanbe conference

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 12 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday reaffirmed India's enduring commitment to its partnership with Central Asia and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) during his two-day official visit to Tajikistan.

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Participating in the SCO Conference titled "Central Asia - The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development," the Minister outlined India's strategic vision for the bloc. Kirti Vardhan Singh announced that India will host the inaugural edition of the SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum in Kolkata from July 17-19, 2026.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the forum and deliver the keynote address. The forum is designed to serve as a platform for deepening mutual understanding, promoting intercultural dialogue, and celebrating the shared heritage and arts of SCO member states.

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In a post on X, he reaffirmed India's commitment to an enduring partnership with Central Asia and SCO. He said, "Participated in the SCO Conference on 'Central Asia - The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development' in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Reaffirmed India's commitment to our enduring partnership with Central Asia and SCO. Highlighted India's priorities in the SCO, including youth engagement, cultural exchanges, strengthening regional connectivity and civilizational linkages, including India holding the 1st SCO Civilization Dialogue Forum, in Kolkata, next month."

Participated in the SCO Conference on “Central Asia – The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development” in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to our enduring partnership with Central Asia and SCO. Highlighted India’s priorities in the SCO, including… pic.twitter.com/T2bvInlluX — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) June 12, 2026

India views Central Asia as its "extended neighbourhood" and a vital partner in fostering regional prosperity, security, and economic integration.

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Singh highlighted the 25th anniversary of the organisation as a pivotal moment for both reflection and strategic adjustment in the face of a volatile global order.

He said, "This year, 2026, marks the 25th Anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. It is indeed an opportune moment for reflection on our achievements and also a time for recalibration, keeping in mind the ongoing disruptions in the world order."

Minister Singh emphasised the unique significance of the current leadership structure within the bloc, noting that the presidencies of its two supreme decision-making bodies, the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government, are currently held by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, respectively.

"It is particularly significant that the presidencies of both its highest decision-making mechanisms--the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government--are being held by Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, respectively. This presents a unique opportunity not only to celebrate the Organisation's achievements, but also to shape its future direction under the leadership of Central Asia," he said.

This alignment presents a historic opportunity to leverage Central Asian leadership to celebrate the organisation's foundational successes while actively shaping its future trajectory. The Minister described this as a critical moment for "recalibration," necessitated by the ongoing disruptions currently affecting the global geopolitical landscape.

Reflecting on the shared heritage of the member states, Minister Singh underscored that the SCO region is unified by a deep, enduring history of cross-civilizational exchange. He noted that the region has long served as a hub where civilisations did not merely trade goods and services, but also synthesised ideas, cultural values, and collective knowledge to enrich human progress.

For India, the Minister reaffirmed that the SCO serves as more than just a regional forum; it functions as a vital bridge, reconnecting India with its traditional partners across the Eurasian landmass.

"The SCO region is bound together by a rich and enduring history. This has been a region where civilisations flourished, interacted, competed, learned from one another, and collectively enriched human progress. For centuries, our peoples exchanged not only goods and services, but also ideas, knowledge, culture, and values. For India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is not merely a regional grouping; it is a vital link connecting us with our historical and civilizational partners across Eurasia," he said. (ANI)

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