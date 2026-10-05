India, Switzerland believe reforms in global institutions essential for addressing challenges, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that India and Switzerland share a commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy, adding that both countries will maintain their collaboration to foster global peace and stability.

Addressing a joint press meet with Swiss President Guy Parmelin following their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Modi remarked that both nations view reforms in global institutions as vital for tackling mounting international challenges.

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"India and Switzerland both believe in democratic values, rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work together for global peace and stability. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, India has consistently supported every meaningful effort towards peace. We are also in agreement that reforms in global institutions are essential for addressing the growing global challenges," Prime Minister Modi said.

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Extending a cordial welcome to the Swiss dignitary, the Prime Minister stated, "I am very happy to welcome the President of Switzerland. I appreciate his commitment to India-Switzerland ties. In October last year, with his personal support, we signed the historic Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with the EFTA countries. This is India's first FTA with a European economic bloc. This is also an ambitious blueprint of investment, innovation, jobs and mutual prosperity. With this, we will realise 100 billion dollars investment and create 10 lakh direct jobs in India in the next 15 years."

Emphasising that bilateral bonds span centuries, Prime Minister Modi noted that Swami Vivekananda observed similarities between the Swiss Alps and the Himalayas during the nineteenth century, while Mahatma Gandhi also spent time in the country, keeping these historical memories alive within contemporary relations.

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"Today, innovation, infrastructure and advanced technology have emerged as strong pillars of our friendship. With the Summit today, we are going to give a new pace and height to our partnership," the Prime Minister stated.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed that he and President Parmelin identified fresh avenues for military exchanges, defence manufacturing and cooperation, alongside an agreement to expand joint efforts in the nuclear energy sector.

"We have taken several important decisions to enhance market access for India's exports in Switzerland and to further facilitate investment between the two countries. This will increase the export of India's agriculture, pharma, textile, and engineering goods to Switzerland. At the same time, we will attract new Swiss investment in India's important sectors such as biotech, life Sciences, banking, insurance, food processing, and Sustainability," he said.

Characterising interpersonal bonds as the primary strength of bilateral ties, Prime Minister Modi observed, "With the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement and Young Professionals Agreement signed today, many new opportunities will open up in Switzerland for Indian students, researchers, professionals, and youth." (ANI)

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