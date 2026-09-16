India, Syria discuss bilateral cooperation in disaster management

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Damascus [Syria], September 16 (ANI): Renu Yadav, Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy of India in Syria, met Raed Al-Saleh, Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, on Tuesday, holding discussions concerning bilateral cooperation in disaster management and capacity building.

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“Charge d'Affaires Renu Yadav called on H.E. Mr. Raed Al-Saleh, Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, and discussed various avenues of bilateral cooperation in the areas of disaster management and capacity building,” the Embassy stated on X.

During the previous month, Charge d’Affaires Yadav held a meeting with Qutaiba Badawi, President of the General Authority for Borders and Customs.

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“Chargé d’Affaires Renu Yadav called on H.E. Mr. Qutaiba Badawi, President of the General Authority for Borders and Customs, and discussed issues of mutual interest,” stated the Embassy.

According to details from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Syria sustain friendly ties anchored in historic and civilisational links.

In July of the preceding year, an Indian delegation travelled to Damascus and met with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani to explore pathways for bolstering bilateral relations geared towards serving mutual national interests.

According to a statement shared on the Syrian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel, “Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani received an Indian delegation in Damascus, headed by Suresh Kumar, Director of the West Asia and North Africa Department at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.”

“The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen relations between the two countries to serve the interests of both peoples,” the ministry noted.

India has historically maintained cordial links with the former administration, with ongoing diplomatic engagement reflecting a wider push to deepen diplomatic and developmental cooperation with the current governing authorities in Damascus.

Alongside the interaction with the Syrian Foreign Minister, the visiting Indian delegation also held discussions with Syrian Health Minister Musab Al-Ali. (ANI)

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