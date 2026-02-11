DT
PT
Home / World / India, Thai Air Force undertake joint in-situ air exercise

India, Thai Air Force undertake joint in-situ air exercise

ANI
Updated At : 02:35 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Indian Air Force is undertaking a joint in-situ air exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

The exercise will enhance operational coordination and interoperability between the two Air Forces, the IAF said.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "IAF is undertaking joint in-situ air exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF). The exercise will enhance operational coordination and interoperability between the two Air Forces. IAF Su-30MKI, AWACS, AEW&C and IL-78 refuelling aircraft are participating in the Ex, alongside RTAF Gripen aircraft, strengthening Indo-Thai defence cooperation and regional synergy."

India and Thailand have historically enjoyed warm and cordial relations. In contemporary times, the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1947, and both sides celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation between India and Thailand was signed on 25 January 2012. The ongoing defence cooperation initiatives comprise defence dialogue, joint maritime patrolling by the navies of both countries, annual staff talks, subject matter expert exchange visits, training of officers at each other's institutions, trilateral/multilateral military exercises, etc. As part of regular high-level defence-related visits, Chief of Defence Force of Royal Thai Armed Forces General Songwit Noonpackdee paid an official visit to India from 21-24 January 2025.

The bilateral ties are multifaceted and cover a wide spectrum of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, connectivity, culture and tourism, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. Further, the 'Act West' policy of Thailand complements India's 'Act East' policy. Thailand is India's maritime neighbour.

The total number of people of Indian origin in Thailand is estimated to be around 4 to 5 lakh, including more than 25,000 NRIs, the majority of whom are concentrated in Bangkok. The community comprises mainly of Punjabi Hindus, Namdhari and other Sikh sects, Gorakhpuris, Malayalis, Tamils, Gujaratis, Marwaris, and Sindhis. Other linguistic and regional groups are also well represented. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

