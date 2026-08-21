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Home / World / India-Thailand Exercise MAITREE-XV strengthens joint counter-terrorism capabilities through jungle, semi-urban training

India-Thailand Exercise MAITREE-XV strengthens joint counter-terrorism capabilities through jungle, semi-urban training

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Bangkok [Thailand], August 21 (ANI): The 15th edition of the India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-XV is being conducted from August 18 to August 31 at Vibhavadi Rangsit Camp, Surat Thani, Thailand.

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The exercise involves 85 personnel each from the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army, represented by troops from 9 Gorkha Rifles and the 3rd Battalion, 25th Infantry Brigade, respectively.

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The exercise commenced with an opening ceremony presided over by Lieutenant General Norathip Phoynok, Commander, 4th Army Area, Royal Thai Army. It aims to enhance interoperability and exchange operational experience in conducting joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in jungle and semi-urban environments.

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Following the opening ceremony, both contingents undertook joint training in jungle survival, first aid and casualty evacuation. Training also covered trench-clearing drills and the employment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in support of joint operations, combining tactical skills with contemporary technology.

Muay Thai training introduced the Indian contingent to Thailand's traditional martial art, often referred to as the "Art of Eight Limbs" for its coordinated use of fists, elbows, knees and shins. The training enhanced physical conditioning, agility and close-combat skills while promoting cultural understanding and camaraderie between the two contingents.

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The training will progressively culminate in a validation exercise. Exercise MAITREE-XV will strengthen professional cooperation, mutual understanding and enduring bonds between the two armies.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the aim of Exercise MAITREE is to foster Military Cooperation between India and Thailand. The Exercise will enhance combined capabilities in executing Joint Counter Insurgency/ Terrorist Operations in Jungle and semi-urban Environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The training will include field exercises, combat discussions, lectures, demonstrations and a culminating validation exercise. The contingents will also exchange operational experience and showcase contemporary equipment and technologies employed during joint operations, the ministry added.

Instituted in 2006, Exercise MAITREE is an important platform for sharing best practices and strengthening military cooperation between India and Thailand. The exercise will enhance interoperability, mutual understanding and camaraderie between the two armies, further reinforcing the longstanding bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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