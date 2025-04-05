India, Thailand to enhance physical, digital and financial connectivity

Bangkok [Thailand], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra agreed to strengthen regional linkages, enhancing physical, digital and financial connectivity between the two countries.

The two leaders held a meeting on Thursday and discussed various areas of bilateral cooperation, including defence and security, trade and investment, connectivity, science and technology, innovation, space, education, health, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders also agreed to elevate the bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs' Joint Declaration on the establishment of the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership said, "Enhance all modes of connectivity, such as physical, digital and financial, between India and Thailand and strengthen regional linkages, including through expediting the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and its eastward extension, as well as the India, Myanmar and Thailand Motor Vehicles Agreement; strengthen regional maritime connectivity through coastal shipping; and enhance port-to-port connections and encourage the civil aviation authorities of the two countries to continue engaging in discussions for enhancing air connectivity between both countries."

New Delhi and Bangkok agreed to nourish Socio-cultural, educational and people-to-peopled exchanges. Both countries will foster the positive momentum of people-to-people exchanges, as well as promote potential areas of tourism between the two countries.

"Strengthen mechanisms of cooperation between the Ministries responsible for education in both countries in order to promote educational cooperation, including through mutual recognition of qualifications and increased exchanges of scholarships for students pursuing university-level education in India and Thailand, to facilitate student exchanges, joint research and fellowships. Promote cooperation in skill development, English Language training, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Thai and Hindi Studies, and collaboration between educational and training institutions in both countries," the joint statement reads.

New Delhi and Bangkok also agreed to strengthen the links between the two countries through the deepening of cultural relations and cooperation in performing arts, exhibitions and seminars.

"Strengthen the links between the two countries through the deepening of cultural relations and cooperation, including in performing arts, exhibitions, seminars, conferences, archaeology, archives, museums, research and documentation, and festivals as identified in the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP), the statement added.

Both nations have also extended their relationship in potential in sports.

"Explore potential areas of collaboration in sports, such as sports integrity, sports governing bodies, sport sciences & research, sports industry, and sports tourism, as well as exchanges of experts and practitioners in areas of mutual interest," the statement further said.

"Promote closer collaboration between India and Thailand in establishing closer cooperation with the North Eastern Region (NER) of India and to increase exchanges in the areas of tourism, culture, education, vocation and technical cooperation," as per the statement.

PM Modi and his Thai counterpart agreed to strengthen cooperation between Ministries responsible for science and technology to address new challenges and create opportunities with increased exchanges and closer collaboration in science and technology through joint research projects, workshops, and exchanges in priority areas such as agriculture, biotechnology, ICT and space technology.

The two sides have agreed to promote closer cooperation between the two countries in the areas of health and medical products, as well as traditional medicine, including through increased exchanges of information, research and development, and human resource development.

India and Thailand also exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors. The Strategic Partnership is based on a mutual commitment to strengthen bilateral relations for the continuing peace, stability and prosperity of the two countries and their respective regions.

The two leaders have also agreed to promote closer collaboration between the financial service providers in India and Thailand to facilitate trade, investment, and cross-border payments to strengthen economic and financial linkages between the two countries.

"Promote cooperation for sustainable economic growth, including Bio-Circular- Green Economy and lifestyle for Environment, especially in the areas of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies, to meet both sides' respective climate change goals," the statement added. (ANI)

