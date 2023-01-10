India to assist with reconstruction of railway track in Sri Lanka

Colombo, January 9
The reconstruction work of a century-old railway track in northern Sri Lanka began under India’s assistance here on Monday, in a move aimed at enhancing mobility of goods and services in the cash-strapped island nation.
The 252 km project will be completed at a cost of USD 81 million with IRCON International, an Indian company, headlining this project.
