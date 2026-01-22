India to become third-largest economy in 1-1.5 years, says MP CM Mohan Yadav at WEF in Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said India's strong growth trajectory and rising global confidence are creating significant opportunities for states like Madhya Pradesh, as he pitched the state as a strategic investment hub at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, asserting that Madhya Pradesh, in particular, is attracting investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy.

Advertisement

Yadav said India has sent its largest-ever delegation to WEF, reflecting the country's growing global role. "India is marching ahead in every sector. India is about to be the third-largest economy in 1-1.5 years. So, there is immense potential in Madhya Pradesh," he told ANI on Wednesday, adding that the state has made major strides over the past two years in the energy, health, IT and tourism sectors.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India became the world's fourth-largest economy in July 2025, surpassing Japan and marking a significant shift in Asia's economic balance, according to the Rubix Country Insights Report: Japan by Rubix Data Sciences.

Advertisement

Highlighting renewable energy initiatives, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a power hub, with solar power generation now underway at the Omkareshwar Dam, noting that around 32 lakh farmers have been provided solar pumps and claiming that the state offers the cheapest electricity rates in the country from renewable sources.

On the electric vehicle sector, Yadav said the state's central location, adequate land bank and power availability are drawing strong investor interest. "We have sufficient land bank, electricity. We are centrally located in the country. So, we have been receiving all kinds of proposal and in India, Madhya Pradesh is becoming the hub for it. Several people have signed an MoU with us in this direction," he said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minsiter also spoke about growing international engagement, including discussions with Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Maldives. He stated that both sides see scope for collaboration across tourism, fisheries, IT, health and education, with plans for future visits to deepen cooperation.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government held a roundtable titled 'Invest in India: Madhya Pradesh - A Strategic Investment Hub' at WEF, showcasing opportunities in automobiles, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, IT-ITeS, agriculture and logistics. The state also held meetings with corporate leaders, including Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power, to explore expanding renewable energy and data centre investments, officials said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)