India to build agricultural promotion center in Bajura district of Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 29 (ANI): The Foundation stone for the construction of the Agriculture Promotion Centre for Food Grains Collection and Distribution Centre was laid on Wednesday at Muktikot of Bajura.

As per a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stone was laid jointly by Bharat Bhadur Rokaya, Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality, Bajura and Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

"Building of the Agriculture Promotion Centre is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at a project cost of NRs. 31.41 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'," the Indian Embassy stated.

The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilised for the construction of a building for storage and distribution of grains, comprising a distribution desk, record room, and other allied facilities.

"The project is being taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and is being implemented through Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality, Bajura," the release stated further.

Chairman, Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality, Bajura; Political representatives and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India to the people of Nepal.

They expressed confidence that the infrastructure being created would help ensure proper collection and storage of agricultural products in the mountainous region, where transportation and communication infrastructure are limited.

Further, the new infrastructure would enable storage of food items for an extended period of time, thereby contributing to the food security of the region.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 573 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 495 projects. Amongst these, 43 projects are in Sudurpashchim Province, including 2 projects in Bajura.

In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 70 ambulances and 27 school buses have been gifted in Sudurpashchim Province. Out of these, three ambulances and one school bus were gifted in Bajura.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in growth and development of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the release stated.

Political representatives, government officials, social workers and community members were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

