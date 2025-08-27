DT
Home / World / India to deepen trade with Africa, focus on critical minerals, strategic sectors: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

ANI
Updated At : 10:10 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday reaffirmed India's commitment to accelerating bilateral trade with the African continent, with a particular focus on minerals, critical resources, agriculture, and capacity building.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 20th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India-Africa Business Conclave 2025, Singh highlighted the growing significance of the African continent in India's global trade and investment strategy, noting that the partnership has marked two decades of growing economic ties.

He emphasised that the mines and minerals sector, including critical minerals essential for high-tech industries, will play a pivotal role in future India-Africa economic engagement.

"For the past 20 years, there has been a steady rise in businesses and bilateral trade between India and African countries... We have immense potential as far as the African continent is concerned, in all sectors. Whether it's agriculture, whether it's mines and minerals, even critical minerals, from capacity building to healthcare to education, we have immense potential in all African countries, and most certainly we're going to carry it forward with even more speed, and you're going to see a very huge and fast growth in our bilateral trades with all African countries," he stated.

The minister also acknowledged the efforts of the CII in strengthening India-Africa commercial ties over the past two decades.

"Over the past 20 years, CII has been doing commendable work in bringing African and Indian businesses together. And today, we have crossed the USD 100 billion mark in mutual trade. Going by the current changes in the world, both African countries and India are definitely making all efforts to increase our mutual trade and bilateral relations," the MoS added.

The 20th CII India Africa Business Conclave commenced today in the national capital and will continue till August 29. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

