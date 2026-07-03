India to expand visa service in Bangladesh after a massive surge in demand

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 3 (ANI): Following a massive surge in demand after the resumption of Indian tourist visas in Bangladesh after a two-year hiatus, India has announced that it will further scale up its visa operations.

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"We are truly encouraged by the overwhelming response from those wishing to travel to India for various purposes", Indian high commission in Dhaka said on Friday on its Facebook post.

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"As we continue to expand our visa services and make the application process smoother and more convenient, we sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation", it said.

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"The High Commission of India remains committed to strengthening people-to-people ties and deepening the enduring friendship between India and Bangladesh", the Indian High Commission said.

The announcement by the Indian High Commission to further expand its visa operations has been widely welcomed by people from all segments of society in Bangladesh.

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"It's a very good news for us, for the people of Bangladesh, in my opinion. Because the relationship between Bangladesh and India is historical and we wanted to continue this relationship for our business, for our industry, for our tourism, for our health and also so many other areas', Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, President, Saudi Arabia-Bangladedh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SABCCI), told ANI.

"This relationship between the two neighboring country is always required for expansion of our business development and also the other areas where both Bangladesh and India will be benefited. It is only true, it is also true that if we can extend our more relation in the aviation sector and also the railway sector. Because the rail communication is very important, the cheaper communication between the two countries, and the people of Bangladesh and India can, can freely move from Bangladesh to India and India to Bangladesh in several places", he added.

"This is our expectation that the relationship will grow and the trade and investment and business between the two countries will expand more and more in the future days as well. So, I welcome and I hail this initiative by the Indian government that have taken for the expansion of the visa, services in Bangladesh.", Chowdhury said.

After being closed for about two years, once the Indian tourist visa resumed, the India Visa Application Centers (IVACs) in Bangladesh became active again. In the capital, Dhaka, in front of the IVAC located at Jamuna Future Park, a large number of Indian visa applicants were seen standing in line submitting their visa applications, and they expressed their satisfaction that this visa has resumed.

On June 25, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi announces that tourist visa will resume on June 28, 2026 from five visa centres, including cspital Dhaka in Bangladesh.

He made this announcement after presenting credentials to the president of Bangladesh.

Indian High Commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, has presented his credentials to Mohammed Shahabuddin, the President of Bangladesh at the Bangabhaban, the presidential palace.

The new Indian High Commissioner was welcomed to Bangabhaban with a ceremony, including a guard of honour.

He then met with the President, presented his credentials, and at that time, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, welcomed the new Indian High Commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, to Bangladesh, and expressed hope that he would contribute to the development of relations between Bangladesh and India during his tenure.

After presenting the credentials, High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi visited Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park to inspect visa activities and made the announcement of resuming tourists visa.

On August 5, 2024, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhanmondi was completely ransacked and burned down. Five Indian Visa Application Centres (IVAC) in different cities in Bangladesh came under attack and the Indian personnel working at development projects were threatened. Due to security threats and the attacks on High Commission premises, the High Commision of India was forced to scale down visa operations in Bangladesh.

Several people who apply for Indian visas are travelling to India for treatment of serious medical conditions. Keeping in mind these humanitarian needs, despite security challenges since 5 Aug 2024, Indian High Commission continued to operate the visa centers at Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi.

India has been issuing more than 1500 Visas across all categories except tourist Visas, on a daily basis. Medical and other emergency visas were processed on priority. Arrangements were also made to assist people with emergency needs to submit their applications.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi arrived in Dhaka by road on June 12. He entered Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border,

Trivedi succeeds Pranay Kumar Verma, who served as Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh for four years until May this year.

Dinesh Trivedi is a former member of parliament from West Bengal's Barrackpore. He also served as a union minister during the UPA era of Dr Manmohan Singh as a member on holding the minister of state for health and family welfare and then the railway ministry portfolio (ANI)

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