India to focus on seeking cooperation in tracing fugitive offenders in 2nd BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Strengthening informal cooperation for tracing fugitive offenders sought in corruption cases and supporting extradition proceedings is among key discussions India want to raise during the second meeting of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group and the second meeting of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery in Hyderabad and Telangana to be held on August 4-5 under India's BRICS Presidency 2026.

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The discussions will also focus on enhancing information-sharing and operational cooperation through the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery; and sharing experiences and good practices in preventing and combating corruption-related risks arising from FinTech, digital assets and emerging digital financial instruments.

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The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions will host the second meeting of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group and the second meeting of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery in Hyderabad. The meeting is being organised in line with the theme of India's BRICS Presidency, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

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To be inaugurated by DoPT Secretary Rachna Shah, the event is expected to witness participation from BRICS member countries, along with senior policymakers, experts, practitioners and representatives of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies.

"The discussions will focus on advancing practical cooperation through: strengthening informal cooperation for tracing fugitive offenders sought in corruption cases and supporting extradition proceedings; enhancing information-sharing and operational cooperation through the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery; and sharing experiences and good practices in preventing and combating corruption-related risks arising from FinTech, digital assets and emerging digital financial instruments, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.

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The Hyderabad meeting builds upon the outcomes of the First BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting, held virtually on 2-3 June 2026. BRICS members will deliberate on strengthening international cooperation for asset recovery, combating cross-border corruption, and enhancing transparency and accountability in governance.

A dedicated side event titled "Ethical Governance through Innovation and Tech-Driven Systems" will also be organised on August 5. The side event will provide a platform for BRICS members to exchange experiences on technology-enabled governance, including digital public procurement, citizen engagement, transparency, accountability and innovative approaches to strengthening integrity in public administration.

The Ministry further said the Hyderabad meeting will reaffirm India's commitment to promoting practical cooperation among BRICS members through dialogue, exchange of experiences and collaborative initiatives. As the final Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting under India's BRICS Presidency, it is expected to consolidate the progress achieved during the year and lay the foundation for sustained cooperation among BRICS members in asset recovery, prevention of cross-border corruption, technology-enabled governance and institutional capacity-building. (ANI)

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