India to pursue Seafarers' Emergency Support Network, confident of global backing: MEA

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): India will pursue the establishment of a proposed 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network' to provide coordinated assistance to seafarers in distress, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday, expressing confidence that the initiative would receive support from several countries.

Responding to ANI at a special press briefing on India's BRICS Presidency, Secretary (ER) Sudhakar Dalela said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed a mechanism through which countries could work together to assist seafarers during emergencies.

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“The Prime Minister has articulated very clearly when he proposed the idea of a mechanism through which we can assist seafarers if they are in distress and how we can work collaboratively to assist them. This is something that we would like to pursue from now onwards, and I am very confident that we would get good support on this very important matter for India and for many other countries in the world,” Dalela said.

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His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, proposed the creation of a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network', under which maritime authorities and diplomatic missions of relevant countries could be connected to facilitate assistance during emergencies.

"Seafarers make a very significant contribution to global trade, yet they often find themselves without adequate support during times of difficulty. I propose whether we can establish a Seafarers Emergency Support Network? This network could connect the Maritime authorities and missions of the countries concerned. It could facilitate distress alerts, medical assistance, communication with families, and support for evacuation," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the Summit.

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The proposal assumes significance amid heightened geopolitical tensions and disruptions along key maritime routes and energy chokepoints, highlighting the need for greater international coordination to safeguard seafarers and strengthen the resilience of global maritime trade.

The initiative is among the proposals put forward by India during its BRICS Presidency as part of its broader emphasis on human-centric global cooperation.

India's BRICS Presidency has been anchored in the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', with New Delhi seeking to bring together member countries and partners to build consensus on issues of shared global importance.

The proposed network reflects this approach by focusing on practical cooperation in an area that directly affects seafarers and the smooth functioning of global trade and supply chains.

As a major maritime nation and a significant contributor to the global seafaring workforce, India has a direct stake in strengthening mechanisms for the safety, security and welfare of seafarers operating across international waters.

The proposal also seeks to translate BRICS cooperation into concrete, human-centric initiatives with relevance beyond the grouping and potential to strengthen resilience across the global maritime ecosystem. (ANI)

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