India to supply high quality wheat seeds to Indonesia: PM Modi

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster regional food stability and deepen strategic ties, India has announced the supply of 100 tonnes of high-quality "DWR 162" wheat seeds to Indonesia.

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The announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, where both nations committed to building resilient food security systems. Both nations elevated their bilateral ties to a "Golden Chapter" of comprehensive strategic cooperation.

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Addressing a joint press statement today with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Modi said, "The Indian government will provide specially developed Indian wheat to Indonesia to bolster its food security.

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"The two sides also shared solutions regarding mid-day meal schemes and public distribution systems," PM Modi stated adding that the cooperation is being taken to the next level.

Wheat seeds developed in India will be supplied to Indonesia to help strengthen food security of Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi said.

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"We will share best practices in sustainable farming and agrotechnology. The 21st century is driven by technology, and our youth have a strong interest in it," PM Modi said.

Indonesia does not grow wheat due to its tropical climate and is fully reliant on imports, making it one of the world's largest wheat buyers.

India and Indonesia today also signed an MoU on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors.

Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty underscored the strategic importance of the agricultural cooperation. He noted that India and Indonesia are actively building a framework for long-term sustainability.

"Addressing regional food stability, the two allies are building resilient food security cooperation. India has actively extended support to Indonesia's primary food security priorities, notably through the critical supply of 100 tonnes of high-quality 'DWR 162' wheat seeds. This forms part of a broader, sustained engagement aimed at developing resilient and sustainable agricultural systems," Ambassador Chakravorty told ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi's State visit to Indonesia saw the announcement of 20 major outcomes, including agreements on defence, space, healthcare, agriculture, technology and critical minerals, as India and Indonesia agreed to further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The outcomes included a total of 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements along with six major announcements spanning strategic, economic, technological and cultural cooperation. (ANI)

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