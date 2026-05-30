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Home / World / India transfers sacred relics of Lord Buddha to Mongolia for 10-day public exposition

India transfers sacred relics of Lord Buddha to Mongolia for 10-day public exposition

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ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India]/Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], May 30 (ANI): India on Saturday transferred the sacred relics of Lord Buddha to Mongolia for a 10-day public exposition, in a move that highlights the deep cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries.

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The sacred relics were airlifted from New Delhi to Ulaanbaatar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76 aircraft, also known as Gajraj.

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In a post on X, the IAF said, "The Indian Air Force IL-76 (Gajraj) became a symbol of cultural diplomacy and India's enduring civilisational outreach, airlifting the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from Delhi to Mongolia on 30 May 26."

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The Air Force said the relics hold immense significance for the Buddhist world and particularly for Mongolia, where Buddhism remains an important part of the country's cultural heritage.

"Revered across the Buddhist world as symbols of wisdom, compassion and enlightenment, the holy relics carry deep significance for Mongolia. Their exposition further strengthens the centuries-old spiritual bond between India and Mongolia -- nations connected through the shared legacy of Buddhism. For the Indian Air Force, this mission carried not just priceless relics, but faith, heritage and friendship across continents," the Indian Air Force added.

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The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) also confirmed the departure of the Holy Relics of Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Mahamoggallana, the chief disciples of Lord Buddha, for the exposition in Mongolia.

In a post on X, the IBC stated, "With deep reverence and piety, the Holy Relics of Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Mahamoggallana, the chief disciples of Buddha departed for a 10 day long public exposition to the Ganden Monastery, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - 01 to 10 June 2026, conveyed by a special Indian Air Force flight from the Air Force Station Palam, New Delhi."

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