India-UAE conduct joint tactical drills during joint military exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 in Uttarakhand

Chaubatia (Uttarakhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Armies of India and UAE are conducting joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training activities during the ongoing joint military exercise MOUNTAIN GUARDIAN 2026 at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia, Uttarakhand, to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said the exercise was progressing in full swing, with troops from both armies leveraging modern technology to improve interoperability and refine tactics, techniques and procedures for sub-conventional operations.

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“Troops from both armies are undertaking joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training activities, leveraging modern technology to enhance interoperability and refine tactics, techniques and procedures in sub-conventional operations,” the Indian Army said.

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The 14-day exercise, being conducted from October 5 to 18, brings together 92 personnel, with equal representation from the Indian Army and the UAE Army.

The Indian contingent comprises troops from a Bhairav Battalion, while the UAE contingent is represented by troops from a Mountain Infantry Battalion.

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During the initial phase, personnel from both armies participated in physically demanding and operationally oriented activities, including physical training, Jiu-Jitsu, reflex shooting, rock climbing, rappelling, fox-line training, slithering, day and night firing, and specialised mountain craft training.

As the exercise progresses, the troops are undertaking joint planning, tactical drills, surveillance grid establishment, drone operations, obstacle training and integrated field exercises, with a focus on technology-enabled operations in challenging mountainous terrain.

The exercise also provides an opportunity for both armies to exchange professional experiences and best practices in mountain warfare, while strengthening mutual trust and operational coordination.

The Indian Army said MOUNTAIN GUARDIAN 2026 continues to strengthen professional camaraderie, mutual understanding and defence cooperation between India and the UAE.

India and the UAE regularly conduct bilateral and multilateral military exercises across the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to enhance interoperability and exchange operational expertise. Their bilateral Army exercise, DESERT CYCLONE, was first held in India in January 2024, with its second edition conducted in the UAE in December 2025. (ANI)

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