India, UAE to deepen cooperation in consular matters

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India and the UAE agreed to expand cooperation on key consular issues, including mobility, extradition and mutual legal assistance, during the 7th Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

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Co-chaired by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan and Under Secretary at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Omar Obaid Mohammed Al Hesn Al Shamsi, the talks focused on strengthening bilateral linkages under the umbrella of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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During the discussions, New Delhi acknowledged and commended the initiatives implemented by Emirati authorities to safeguard the interests and welfare of the large Indian diaspora residing in the Gulf nation.

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Highlighting the outcome of the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, "The 7th India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting co-chaired by Secretary (CPV and OIA) Smt. Sripriya Ranganathan and Under Secretary, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Omar Obaid Mohammed Al Hesn Al Shamsi, was held in New Delhi today. Both sides agreed to continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in all consular matters, including mobility, extradition and mutual legal assistance, in keeping with the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Indian side appreciated the measures being taken to ensure the welfare and well-being of the Indian community in the UAE."

The 7th India UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting co-chaired by Secretary (CPV& OIA) Smt. Sripriya Ranganathan and Undersecretary @mofauae Omar Obaid Mohammed AlHesan Al Shamsi, was held in New Delhi today. Both sides agreed to continue to deepen bilateral… pic.twitter.com/riAM9jxnho — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 22, 2026

The consular engagement follows a high-level dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on June 16, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

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Reflecting on their interaction, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, "Had a very good meeting with my brother, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors, and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Once again expressed gratitude to him and the UAE government for the care and concern for the Indian community living in the UAE."

The Evian exchange marked the third personal meeting between both leaders in 2026, following Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in May and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's travel to India in January.

According to an official statement issued by the MEA, the leadership assessed advancements across key sectors of bilateral engagement, encompassing technology, trade, investment, energy and defence, while also exchanging perspectives on critical regional and global dynamics.

"Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in advancing enduring peace, security, and stability in the West Asia region. The two sides called for continued free, safe, and unimpeded navigation, trade, and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz," the MEA stated.

Prime Minister Modi has also extended an official invitation to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the upcoming BRICS Summit, scheduled to be hosted by India later this year. (ANI)

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