India, UK deepen defence ties with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan calling on UK MoS on UK visit

London [UK], April 21 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday (local time) reinforced their defence ties with a focus on "evolving nature of conflict and deepening military-to-military cooperation", as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan held a series of meetings during his official visit to the UK.

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In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, India, said that General Chauhan met UK Minister of State for Defence Readiness & Industry Luke Pollard along with senior officials, to discuss "evolving nature of conflict and deepening military-to-military cooperation".

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General Anil Chauhan, #CDS called on Mr Luke Pollard, Minister of State for Defence Readiness & Industry, with senior officials in attendance during his UK visit. Discussions Centered on evolving nature of conflict and deepening military-to-military cooperation.#CDS also held… pic.twitter.com/3OGM2Xd69H — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) April 21, 2026

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS called on Luke Pollard, Minister of State for Defence Readiness & Industry, with senior officials in attendance during his UK visit. Discussions Centered on evolving nature of conflict and deepening military-to-military cooperation," the post said.

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In a parallel engagement, the CDS also held talks with Seema Malhotra, MoS for Indo-Pacific, aimed at advancing the broader India-UK strategic framework.

"CDS also held high-impact bilateral talks with Seema Malhotra, MoS for Indo-Pacific to take forward India - UK Partnership, Defence Industrial Roadmap and Tech & Security initiatives to counter emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

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The discussions highlighted a shared priority on strengthening collaboration in critical domains such as cyber, intelligence, and space, reflecting the changing character of global security threats.

'Both sides emphasised enhancing cooperation in Cyber, Intelligence and Space domains, including information resilience and specialised exchanges," the post added.

The engagements "reaffirmed" mutual commitment to building resilient and technologically advanced armed forces, while further solidifying the India-UK strategic partnership

"The exchange reaffirmed a shared commitment to resilient, Future Ready forces and a strengthened India - UK strategic partnership, " it said.

The United Kingdom is hosting Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan for a three-day visit starting April 19 (local time), marking the first official visit by an Indian Chief of Defence Staff to the UK, according to an official statement.

The visit underscores growing defence ties between India and the United Kingdom, and follows a series of high-level military engagements this year, including the UK Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth's visit to India in March.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said, "General Chauhan's landmark visit shows the trust and ambition driving the UK-India defence partnership. We are stepping up cooperation to strengthen interoperability, spur innovation and support a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific."

"From joint training and defence industry cooperation to strategic dialogue, we are moving faster and closer, because India is a key defence partner for the UK. We will continue to build on this momentum in the months ahead," she added.

Commodore Chris Saunders, Defence Adviser at the British High Commission, said the visit reflects significant progress in bilateral defence ties.

"It is an honour to accompany General Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, India, to the United Kingdom. The visit signals the significant progress we have achieved together across all areas of defence and highlights how much common ground we can share going forward," he said.

"The visit will enable an opportunity to further discuss deepening our strong military-to-military engagement, expanding our cooperative training ambitions and exploring how we can develop greater defence industrial collaboration where both the UK and India seek to use defence as an 'Engine for Growth' and to support India's route to self-reliance. Exciting times for UK-India defence co-operation!" he added. (ANI)

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