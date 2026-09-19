DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India, UK discuss further deepening bilateral partnership

India, UK discuss further deepening bilateral partnership

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], September 19 (ANI): Priyasamy Kumaran, High Commissioner of India to the UK, met Krish Raval, Member of the House of Lords, discussing the expansion of the bilateral relationship between India and the United Kingdom, with special emphasis on commerce, capital flows and schooling, according to a statement issued by the High Commission of India in London on Saturday.

Highlighting the engagement, the High Commission stated on X, “High Commissioner met Lord Krish Raval OBE, Member of the House of Lords, earlier this week. A productive exchange on further deepening the India-UK bilateral partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, education, technology and youth engagement.”

Advertisement

In the preceding week, High Commissioner Kumaran met the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Indo-Pacific, Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, holding deliberations regarding methods to fortify the alliance.

Advertisement

Detailing this interaction, the High Commission stated on X, “High Commissioner met the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Indo-Pacific, Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, today. There held a constructive discussion on the India-UK bilateral relationship, shared priorities and ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Additionally, the High Commissioner met Forsyth of Drumlean, the Speaker of the House of Lords, during the same week to review the enhancement of legislative connections linking both nations.

Advertisement

Regarding the meeting, the High Commission stated on X, “High Commissioner met Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords, today. They held a convivial discussion on strengthening India-UK parliamentary ties, shared democratic values and advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in various domains.”

Furthermore, High Commissioner Kumaran met Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of British International Investment (BII), on September 7, exploring avenues to augment economic ties between India and the UK.

Outlining the agenda, the High Commission stated on X, “High Commissioner P. Kumaran met with Mr Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of British International Investment (BII). Discussions related to further strengthening the India-UK economic engagement and exploring new opportunities for investment and collaboration.”

Further elaborating, the High Commission stated, “The meeting highlighted the importance of deepening business partnerships and promoting sustainable investment in areas such as renewable energy & climate finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare & life sciences, financial inclusion, sustainable infrastructure, and MSME financing.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts