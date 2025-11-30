India-UK joint military exercise, Ajeya Warrior-25 draws curtains in Rajasthan

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], November 30 (ANI): The India-UK joint military exercise, Ajeya Warrior-25, held at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, concluded today. The training focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban areas.

Lieutenant Colonel Houltanhart said that both nations are learning from each other.

He said, "The British Army came to India and worked alongside the Indian Army, our two historic nations are training together and learning so much from each other's experience... It's a huge privilege to work alongside the 21st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment... The exercise has been fantastic, the hosting has been even better, and I know the soldiers will take away fond memories that they will hang on to for the rest of their careers or their time working in India with the Sikh Regiment."

The Indian Army said in a statement that the eighth edition of India-UK Joint Military Exercise Ajeya Warrior concluded today at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, after two weeks of joint training focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain.

Troops underwent joint tactical drills, combat conditioning, heliborne operations, room-intervention and cordon and search operations, alongside operational planning.

The exercise reinforced strong defence cooperation between India and the United Kingdom, reaffirming both nations' shared commitment to global peace and security.

In a post on X, the UK Embassy's Defence Section said, "UK and Indian forces just wrapped up Exercise Ajeya Warrior VIII - two weeks of intense multi-domain training in the deserts of Rajasthan."

British High Commissioner to India lauded Exercise Ajeya Warrior as a demonstration of deepening India-UK ties.

In a post on X, she said, "Defence and security forms a crucial pillar of UK-India Vision 2035. Exercise Ajeya Warrior is a demonstration of the UK's deepening defence ties with India as we deliver this shared vision over the next decade."

Indian Air Force and Army joined hands with UK counterparts for the integrated day and night Special Heliborne Operations in the desert of Rajasthan, further strengthening the defence cooperation. (ANI)

