India, UK mark one year of Tech Security Initiative, unveil new plans for AI, 6G, critical minerals

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): India and the UK reaffirmed their commitment to the Technology Security Initiative (TSI) on the first anniversary of the deal, celebrating a year of transformative collaboration in frontier technologies to drive economic growth and strengthen national security, as stated in a statement issued by the UK Government on Thursday.

According to the statement, the TSI, launched in 2024 when UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited India last year, has achieved significant milestones in telecom, artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals, and biotechnology, highlighting partnerships among industry, academia, and government.

"Both parties welcomed the Initiative's achievements to date and underscored the transformative potential of the TSI to deliver cutting-edge innovations and generate investment across the entire technology value chain," the statement read.

The statement noted key milestones during the past year under the initiative, which include a GBP 7 million joint research programme on Future Telecoms, supporting Open RAN and 5G and 6G testbed development, and collaboration between India's Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and the UK's Smart RAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC). The first UK-India Conference on AI, held in Bengaluru in February 2025, advanced responsible AI development.

Meanwhile, the Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory completed its first phase, with GBP 1.8 million allocated for Phase Two to establish a digital data infrastructure and a satellite campus at the Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad, as noted in the statement.

Additionally, a partnership between the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and India's Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in FEMTECH has strengthened women-orientated health technology.

Looking ahead, the TSI aims to establish a UK-India joint centre for AI to promote trusted AI innovations, an India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre for secure 5G/6G and AI-driven telecoms, and a Critical Minerals Guild to enhance sustainable supply chains.

The partnership will also explore the establishment of a UK-India Biotechnology Accelerator to advance biofoundries, bioprinting, and sustainable agriculture. Both nations will continue collaboration on graphene and 2D materials technology and expand TSI into futuristic, secure technologies.

The statement also called on industry, startups, and academia to leverage TSI opportunities, emphasising its role in aligning national security priorities and fostering innovation.

The initiative is also part of the India-UK Vision 2035, under which both countries will focus on future telecoms, AI, and critical minerals, laying the groundwork for future collaboration on semiconductors, quantum technology, biotechnology, and advanced materials.

The India-UK Vision 2035 reaffirms both nations' shared commitment to unlocking the full potential of the revitalised partnership, which was announced following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). (ANI)

