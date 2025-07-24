DT
Home / World / "India-UK Vision 2035 infuses fresh ambition to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership": EAM Jaishankar

"India-UK Vision 2035 infuses fresh ambition to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership": EAM Jaishankar

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
London [UK] July 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the India-UK Vision 2035 announced today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will redefine the partnership between India and the UK.

Jaishankar said that the India-UK Vision 2035 will provide fresh ambition to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, he said, "The India-UK Vision 2035 announced today by PM Narendra Modi & PM Keir Starmer will redefine the partnership and make our ties future ready. It infuses fresh ambition to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing all sectors. The vision will guide our relations to be stronger, deeper and more beneficial for both our peoples."

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that India and the UK launched the India-UK Vision 2035 strategy to build on their partnership.

"The step-up in the relationship we discussed in the autumn of last year, and that's why alongside this trade deal, I am delighted that we are building on our partnership by launching India-UK vision 2035 strategy pledging to work more closely on areas such as defence, migration, climate, education and health," he said.

Starmer pledged to continue work on the Technology Security Initiative, enhancing opportunities for both countries.

"We will also build on the fantastic work we already do in technology and innovation, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the landmark Technology Security Initiative. Making the most of the opportunities it represents for both of our countries," he said.

Jaishankar also hailed the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a momentous development.

Jaishankar said that the agreement will stabilise global trade at a time of volatility.

In a post on X, he said, "The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed today is a momentous development. CETA will deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and impart a new energy to our exchanges. It will also help stabilise global trade at a time of volatility. Truly a watershed in our ties." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

