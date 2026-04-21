India, UN discuss strengthening peacekeeping cooperation; MEA official meets UN Assistant Secretary-General

New York [US], April 21 (ANI): India underscored its continued engagement with the United Nations with a particular focus on UN peacekeeping issues during a high-level interaction between MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations at the UN headquarters in New York.

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In a post on X on Tuesday, India's Permanent Mission to the UN said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met with Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations. Both had a productive discussion on various topics, with particular focus on UN Peacekeeping."

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#IndiaAtUN Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge met with @khiari_khaled, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations. Both had a productive discussion on various topics, with… pic.twitter.com/gaUIPbZX8K — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 21, 2026

Sibi George met Khaled Khiari, where both sides had a "productive discussion" on various topics. The discussion particularly highlighted collaboration in UN Peacekeeping, an area where India remains a key contributor.

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According to the official website of the UN India, India has been among the largest and most consistent troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping, with more than 275,000 Indian personnel having served under the UN flag since 1948.

Earlier on April 8, Sibi George chaired the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) in the national capital between India and Turkiye, where the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of the current state of bilateral relations.

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The consultations were chaired by Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from the Turkish side. The last round of FoC was held in June 2022 in Ankara.

As per a statement by the MEA, during the consultations, both sides held discussions focused on areas such as trade and investments, tourism, technology and innovation, energy, cooperation in educational and cultural fields, people-to-people ties and the fight against cross-border terrorism.

MEA further noted that the two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations in Turkiye on mutually convenient dates.

Meanwhile, on April 6, Sibi George called on Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Lok Niwas said, "Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, GoI, called on Hon'ble Lt Gov Delhi Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas today." (ANI)

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