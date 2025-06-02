India united against terror, No room for division: Ambassador Sujan Chinoy in Liberia

Monrovia [Liberia], June 2 (ANI): In a strong display of diplomatic outreach, India's Group 4 all-party parliamentary delegation reiterated the country's united stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism during their visit to Liberia, with senior leaders underscoring India's role as a global advocate for peace and counter-terrorism.

Indian Ambassador to Liberia, Sujan Chinoy, emphasised the significance of the multi-nation parliamentary visit, stating it represents India's unity and collective resolve against terrorism.

"The delegation's visit to various countries is a symbol of India's unity and speaking in one voice against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. There is no question of any side or opposition in this, nor should it arise, and this delegation is also a symbol of this unity," Chinoy said, referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Describing the attack as a national tragedy, Chinoy added, "We express regret and condolences for the innocent and civilians killed by the terrorists."

The Ambassador also lauded the success of the Indian Armed Forces in retaliating against terror threats through Operation Sindoor. "During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts of Pakistan and also eliminated a large number of Pakistani terrorists. This operation was a great success," he said.

He further noted, "When Pakistan escalated the matter, the Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and the Pakistani army. As a result, Pakistan was forced to demand a ceasefire."

Echoing this message of unity and strength, Shiv Sena MP and delegation leader Shrikant Shinde said, "I think for the first time, a country is spreading the message of peace across the world through a delegation against terrorism. This work has been done by Prime Minister Modi."

He noted that despite decades of battling terrorism, India had emerged as a powerful nation in fields such as technology.

Senior BJP MP SS Ahluwalia called out Pakistan for using religion as a justification for terrorism, noting that even Islamic nations have acknowledged this misuse.

"Pakistan thinks that the Islamic world will stand with them. We requested that the people of the UAE, that they (Pakistan) use the Quran and religion to spread terrorism. They (UAE) accepted that it (Pakistan) has hijacked the religion," Ahluwalia stated.

Other MPs from the Group 4 delegation, including BJP's Manan Mishra, Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and IUML MP Basheer, also addressed participants in Monrovia, speaking on India's moral leadership, its stand on global terrorism, and strengthening bilateral relations with Liberia.

The visit forms part of India's broader diplomatic initiative to inform global partners about the country's fight against terrorism and to consolidate support for peace and regional stability. (ANI)

