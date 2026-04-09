India-US discuss defence technology and co-production, again

India and US have on Wednesday discussed how to take forward defence industrial and defence technology linkages which is part of the continued effort for India to co-produce and co-develop high-end technology.

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had an interaction with the US Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment Mike Duffey at the Pentagon in Washington DC.

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Today, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media platform X about the meeting saying, “This was to advance India-US major defence partnership, focusing on co-production, sustainment and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific."

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The Indian Embassy in the US also put out a post on Thursday saying “the two discussed ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between India and the US, in line with the ambitious goals laid out in the framework for the bilateral Major Defence Partnership signed last year.”

This meeting comes in the backdrop of an ongoing visit to the US by Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. On Wednesday, the IAF Chief visited the Peterson Space Force Base in the US. The IAF said, “The two had a productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities, reflecting the strength of the growing partnership.”

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The meeting of Misri with the US Department of War official is the second such contact at the official level in less than three weeks. On March 25, the two countries had conducted the Defence Policy Group meeting to discuss the ‘way forward’ in the terms of India getting to co-produce and co-develop high-end technology.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and US’ Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby had met in New Delhi with both sides looking to accelerate the momentum.

Colby, during his visit, had said the US is looking ahead to a critical new decade for the defence partnership with India adding that the US was looking to expand its sales of military equipment to India. It also added that the potential for co-production and co-development of equipment with India is a great possibility.

These meetings have come at a time when India and US are closing in on having a deal for jointly making the F414 fighter jet engines in India. The engines are to power the Tejas Mark 2 jets and the first version of the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA).

The US has expressed a commitment to work with India to hasten and augment cooperation in areas — including, but not limited — to long-range precision fires, resilient logistics, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare and advanced technologies.

The Framework for the US-India major Defence partnership that was signed between Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in October last year.