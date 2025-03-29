India, US discuss efforts to reduce trade barriers to achieve "balanced trade relationship"

Washington DC [US], March 29 (ANI): India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and United States' Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau spoke with each other to discuss the "ongoing efforts to reduce trade barriers" for achieving a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defence and technology, and also addressed "illegal immigration" to the United States, according to the US Department of State, Tammy Bruce.

According to a statement released by the US Department of state, Deputy Secretary Landau thanked India for its assistance in addressing illegal immigration to the United States.

"They discussed ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defense and technology, and boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region," US Department of State's spokesperson, Tammy Bruce said.

"The Deputy Secretary also thanked the Foreign Secretary for India's assistance addressing illegal immigration to the United States and asked the Government of India for continued cooperation on this issue," she added, according to US' statement.

The crucial discussion comes amidst the announcement by US to impose reciprocal tariff on India from April 2.

Misri and Landau held a talk on Friday, with the Foreign Secretary congratulating him for his recent confirmation by the US Senate, and inviting Landau for a visit to India.

"Congratulating Deputy Secretary Landau on his recent confirmation by the US Senate, the Foreign Secretary underlined the deepening convergence of India-U.S. strategic interests and the significance of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The two also touched on the growing bilateral trade, defence and technology cooperation, and issues relating to mobility and migration. Both sides agreed to remain engaged on matters of mutual concern," MEA added.

On illegal immigration and tackling travel agents who violate US visa policy, the US embassy in India recently announced the cancellation of about 2000 visa appointments that had been made by bots.

On Wednesday, the embassy reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards agents and fixers who violate visa scheduling policies.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Consular Team India is canceling about 2000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers that violate our scheduling policies." (ANI)

