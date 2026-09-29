India, US discuss evolving Indo-Pacific security landscape, deepening defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): India and the United States have examined avenues to expand bilateral defence collaboration alongside deliberating upon shifting security imperatives across the Indo-Pacific region.

The talks took place on Monday in the national capital between Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific (USARPAC).

Advertisement

In the wake of the meeting, the Indian Army issued a statement via X on Tuesday, noting, "Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, USARPAC, called on General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, on 28 September. The leaders discussed the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific and explored opportunities to advance bilateral defence engagement across multiple domains."

Advertisement

The official update further stated, "The interaction also focused on measures to enhance interoperability through joint training and military exercises. The successful outcome of Exercise Yudh Abhyas validated the seamless synergy of joint operations and reaffirmed the commitment of both Armies towards strengthening military-to-military cooperation."

Additionally, on Monday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with a visiting bipartisan US Congressional delegation headed by Representative Brian Mast. Their dialogue concentrated on reinforcing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with specific emphasis directed towards defence industrial and technological collaboration.

Advertisement

Detailing the engagement on X, the Ministry of Defence noted, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives, led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Their discussion centred around the evolving India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with special emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation."

Over the preceding week, within the framework of Exercise "Yudh Abhyas 2026", military contingents from both nations conducted side-by-side training drills spanning diverse platforms and tactical scenarios, aimed at refining interoperability and mutual proficiency in operational procedures.

Reflecting on the significance of the bilateral manoeuvres, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor observed that the exercise underscored the robust nature of defence ties between the two democracies.

Ambassador Gor offered the assessment following an on-site visit to observe joint force training at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

Sharing his observations on X, Ambassador Gor stated, "Impressive to see US and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership, trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what US Army and Indian Army are achieving together." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)