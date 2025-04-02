India-US joint exercise Tiger Triumph commences in Vishakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The 4th edition of the bilateral joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious exercise between India and the US, 'Tiger TRIUMPH 2025, commenced in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Army's Southern Command stated, "The 4th edition of Exercise #TigerTriumph25 commenced in #Visakhapatnam. Focused on enhancing joint response capabilities, the exercise fosters expertise exchange and operational readiness in the Indian Ocean Region. Key participants include the #AmphibiousWarriors of #IndianArmy, Indian Navy Ships, the US Army's 1-5 IN "Bobcats", Arctic Wolves, and the US Marines' 1st Battalion.

The opening ceremony of the exercise was held onboard the Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa (L41) on April 1. The exercise reflects the deepening convergence of US-India strategic maritime interests and the countries' defence partnership, according to the joint statement. The present edition is aimed at further enhancing interoperability and combined joint all-domain operations during large-scale HADR operations.

Exercise Tiger Triumph opening ceremony joint statement mentioned, "The harbour phase of the exercise is being conducted at Visakhapatnam from April 1-7, and involves a planning process for the execution of various training events at sea, as well as further refinement of procedures established in previous iterations of Tiger TRIUMPH."

In addition, the harbour phase will include training and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) events on a range of professional subjects, such as special operations, emergency medical response procedures, and operations across the air, maritime, cyber and space domains.

These exchanges will allow our forces to continue sharing best practices and building stronger bonds. Sports engagements and visits to sites of cultural importance will also be coordinated to nurture camaraderie and develop personal relationships.

During the sea phase, which will take place from April 8-12, the bilateral forces will work together to train for maritime, amphibious and HADR operations through a Joint Combined Command and Control Center.

"This phase will conclude with the establishment of a joint combined humanitarian relief and medical response camp following an amphibious landing at Kakinada. Participating units from the Indian Navy include Landing Platform Dock INS Jalashwa with integral landing crafts and helicopters, the Delhi-class guided-missile destroyer INS Mumbai (D62), Magar-class amphibious assault ship INS Gharial (L23), Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti (A57) and PBI Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, MH60R Helicopters and Hawk Aircraft," the statement added.

The Indian Army will be represented by an Infantry Battalion group, including Mechanised Forces, and Special Operations Forces from all the three services will also participate in the exercise. Cyber and Space specialists will also participate in the exercise.

The Indian Air force will demonstrate the capability of C130, Mi-17 V5 and showcase the air portable BHISMA medical equipment. The participating US Task Force would comprise a US Navy Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), with embarked US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance battalion, as well as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and a Navy P8A Poseidon aircraft.

The joint statement also noted that, "The US Space Force and Air Force are supporting the exercise with subject matter experts and a C-130J aircraft, respectively. The U.S. Army will be represented by a platoon, medical platoon, Civil-Military Operations Center and Multi-Domain Task Force Combined Information Effects Fusion Cell." (ANI)

