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Home / World / India-US navies strengthen specialised maritime ops cooperation as ordnance disposal exercise concludes

India-US navies strengthen specialised maritime ops cooperation as ordnance disposal exercise concludes

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The navies of India and the United States deepened their maritime partnership and cooperation as the ordnance disposal exercise came to a conclusion at Kochi.

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Sharing the details in a press release, the Ministry of Defence said that the two partners strengthened their partnership at the eighth edition of the IN-USN Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026, which concluded at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi, on August 14. The bilateral engagement witnessed intensive professional interaction, exchange of Best Practices, and demonstrations by teams from both navies.

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The exercise provided a platform for sharing knowledge on various facets of EOD operations.

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As per the release, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) covered real-time threats from Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), render-safe procedures, mine neutralization, and employment of unmanned underwater systems. The cross-training phase featured exercises on diverse disciplines of diving that included wreck location and salvage, employment of specialist equipment, and slithering operations.

The release by the Ministry of Defence underlined how the joint training exercise enhanced the professional competence and skill sets of the diving teams while fostering greater mutual understanding and interoperability. The successful completion of the exercise underscores the commitment of both navies to strengthen operational synergy and cooperation in specialised maritime operations.

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The five-day exercise comprised Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-training, equipment demonstrations and scenario-based practical exercises.

The programme facilitated the exchange of contemporary EOD methodologies, emerging technologies and best practices, while providing both sides an opportunity to gain insights into each other's capabilities, operational concepts and employment philosophies.

The Indian Navy and US Navy have been conducting joint Salvage and EOD exercises since 2005.

The engagement marked the eighth edition of this specialised bilateral training exercise and underscored the enduring commitment of the two navies towards enhancing interoperability, sharing operational expertise and strengthening cooperation in specialised maritime operations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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