India, US near interim trade agreement as Jaishankar and Rubio hold talks in Manila

Manila [Philippines], July 22 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks in Manila on Wednesday, focusing on recent developments in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, while also reviewing progress on key defence and agreeing on the urgency of finalising an interim bilateral trade deal.

Advertisement

According to a US State Department office readout attributed to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the two leaders discussed advancing bilateral commitments made during talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Advertisement

"The Secretary and Minister Jaishankar discussed recent developments in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific," the readout said.

Advertisement

The discussions also centred on defence cooperation, with both sides reviewing progress on agreements stemming from the Trump-Modi commitments.

"The Secretary and Minister Jaishankar discussed finalising key defense agreements in fulfillment of commitments made between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi last year," the statement said.

Advertisement

Trade was another key area of discussion with Rubio and Jaishankar underscoring the need to conclude an interim bilateral trade arrangement.

"The Secretary and Minister Jaishankar agreed on the importance of finalizing the interim trade deal, which is almost complete," the readout added.

Meanwhile, as per Jaishankar, the minister on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila and discussed key areas of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership as the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) reconvened on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings.

Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said in a post on X, "Pleased to meet Sec Rubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence."

Pleased to meet @SecRubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the 🇮🇳🇺🇸 Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence. We also exchanged… pic.twitter.com/dCc9YpQAEp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 22, 2026

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest, Jaishankar added.

"Also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the External Affairs Minister said.

The meeting took place as the Quad grouping of India, the United States, Australia and Japan held discussions in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meetings.

Jaishankar is in Manila for a two-day visit to participate in several Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit reflects India's continued engagement with ASEAN under the Act East Policy and its commitment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Quad FMM was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings, with discussions focusing on regional security, maritime cooperation, emerging technologies and developments in the Indo-Pacific.

In terms of the India-US trade deal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on July 13 said India sees no hurdles in concluding a trade agreement with the United States and both sides are ready to sign once the timing is right.

Briefing mediapersons on trade data for June 2026, the Commerce Secretary said, "We don't see any challenge on India-US trade deal negotiations." He added that discussions are moving forward within an agreed structure and that engagement between the two sides has been regular.

Outlining the recent round of meetings, the official stated. "Indian team visited the US in May. US team visited in June."

"Talks are going on in a proper framework," he said.

On the broader trade environment, Agarwal noted "IEEPA tariff has gone...", adding "Now again they are in discussion with other countries. They are having parallel investigation." India, he said, is part of the process. "We have joined consultations. All progressing in the right directions."

Both governments have struck a positive tone publicly. "Both sides are saying things are good..." the Commerce Secretary said, adding that the key takeaway was on the status of the deal itself. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)