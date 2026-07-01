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Home / World / India-US partnership is central to building trusted AI, innovation-led growth...: Envoy Gor

India-US partnership is central to building trusted AI, innovation-led growth...: Envoy Gor

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ANI
Updated At : 05:43 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Wednesday underlined the strength of the partnership between New Delhi and Washington for shaping the global economy in the decades to come via building trusted AI ecosystems, resilient supply chains and innovation-led growth.

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He made the remarks reposting Under Secretary Jacob Helberg's X post where the latter termed India a vital Pax Silica partner--driving pro-innovation regulation, trusted AI infrastructure, and resilient supply chains.

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"We look forward to continuing to build trusted ecosystems that will power the AI economy for decades to come," he added.

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The US Envoy to India said on X, "Great to join my friend @UnderSecE and partners at the second Pax Silica Summit. The U.S.-India partnership is central to building trusted AI ecosystems, resilient supply chains, and innovation-led growth that will shape the global economy for decades to come."

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2072275603424715048?s=20

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The 2nd Pax Silica Summit, held in Washington on Thursday, saw a coalition of over 30 governments and economies, including new observer nations, convene to address the growing impact of artificial intelligence on global economic growth and competitiveness.

Speaking at the summit, US Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg emphasized the need for trusted partnerships to build resilient AI ecosystems, attract investment, and ensure shared prosperity. Key announcements included the Declaration on AI Opportunity, committing to pro-growth AI policies and resilient supply chains.

US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said that the US was happy to partner with India on the Pax Silica initiative. Helberg was speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Pax Silica Summit, held in Washington DC."We are incredibly excited to partner with India. India was one of the first top 10 countries to join Pax Silica. Our Ambassador in India has really been a remarkable steward of the US-India relationship, which, as he says, we believe is one of the single-most consequential bilateral relationships in the world in the 21st century. We were able to cover a lot of very timely issues in our bilateral exchanges with India yesterday, including on the Quad, on the trust initiative, and we are really excited to have India along with so many representatives of the Indian business sector at the Summit to really translate a lot of those translations into practical collaborations," Helberg said.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan had met with Helberg as part of an effort to deepen bilateral technological cooperation between India and the US. They discussed avenues for cooperation in building diversified and trusted supply chains, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, AI adoption, and securing access to critical minerals.

Launched in December 2025 by Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, Pax Silica is the State Department's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security. The initiative seeks to build economic security consensus among allies to advance secure and innovative supply chains spanning critical minerals, energy inputs, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and AI infrastructure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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